Elon Musk's X platform has introduced Xurl, a new tool that offers simplified API testing for X developers. The new X tool comes with support of OAuth 2.0, an industry-standard protocol for authorisation that allows the website or application to access resources on behalf of the users. According to the official announcement by an engineer working at X, "xurl replaces twurl as a curl-like CLI for the X API, with built-in app-auth and user-auth support (OAuth 1.0a & 2.0)." It is available on GitHub. X Redesigned Media: Coming Soon: Elon Musk’s Platform Exploring New Ways To Show How Media Displayed, Asking People’s Feedback.

Xurl Announced Replacing Old twurl

Announcing xurl! xurl replaces twurl as a curl-like CLI for the X API, with built-in app-auth and user-auth support (OAuth 1.0a & 2.0). Now open-source: https://t.co/Yk3L2JI6St — Santiago (@santiagomedr) December 18, 2024

Xurl API Testing Tool Introduced

Introducing Xurl, a new tool that simplifies API testing for X developers, which now supports OAuth 2.0. Try it out now! https://t.co/XQsvIVYocI — Developers (@XDevelopers) December 18, 2024

