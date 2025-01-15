Suno New Feature: GenAI Music Creator Platform Launches New ‘Workspaces’ To Allow Users To Keep Catalogues of Songs and Remixes; Check Details

Suno, new GenAI Music Creator launched a platform feature called ‘Workspaces,’ allowing users to organize catalogues of songs and remixes.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 15, 2025 04:15 PM IST

Suno, a genAI music creator platform, introduced its new " Workspaces " feature. It allows the users to keep their catalogue of songs in order. Suno users can rename the song catalogue, which helps them quickly access the songs and remixes. To use this new Suno feature, users must go to the "Create a new Workspace" option when creating their next song. From there, they can "create, curate and organise" their songs. Suno Workspaces feature will also let the users access the original song, and its remix automatically saves the same workspace. The users can also move it if it does not suit their curation style on the Suno platform. Llama 3.3 70B Model Now Available for Free on Together AI Platform, Comes With Advanced Reasoning, Math, and Problem-Solving Capabilities; Check Details.

Suno Launched New 'Workspaces' Feature to Let Users Catalogue of Songs

