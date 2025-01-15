Suno New Feature: GenAI Music Creator Platform Launches New ‘Workspaces’ To Allow Users To Keep Catalogues of Songs and Remixes; Check Details

Suno, a genAI music creator platform, introduced its new " Workspaces " feature. It allows the users to keep their catalogue of songs in order. Suno users can rename the song catalogue, which helps them quickly access the songs and remixes. To use this new Suno feature, users must go to the "Create a new Workspace" option when creating their next song. From there, they can "create, curate and organise" their songs. Suno Workspaces feature will also let the users access the original song, and its remix automatically saves the same workspace. The users can also move it if it does not suit their curation style on the Suno platform. Llama 3.3 70B Model Now Available for Free on Together AI Platform, Comes With Advanced Reasoning, Math, and Problem-Solving Capabilities; Check Details.

Suno Launched New 'Workspaces' Feature to Let Users Catalogue of Songs

🚨New feature just dropped: Workspaces! Keep your catalog of songs in order 🙏 How it works: 1. When you go to create your next song, look under the prompt box and click ‘Create a new Workspace’. From there you’ll be able to create, curate, and organize your songs. 2. Any song… pic.twitter.com/WxiSklmZxB — Suno (@suno_ai_) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)