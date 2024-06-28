Tech Mahindra has launched a Project Indus Large Language Model (LLM) in collaboration with Dell Technologies and Intel. The Tech Mahindra Project Indus LLM aims to deliver advanced AI solutions to help enterprises scale at speed. The tech company will implement the new Indus LLM using an innovative framework called 'GenAI in a box'. The first phase of Tech Mahindra's Indus model is designed for the Hindi language and its 37+ dialects. Tech Mahindra said it would redefine AI-driven solutions in various industries using the company's unique capabilities to develop localised and verticalised industry-agnostic LLM. Google Releases Its New Gemma 2 Model for Researchers and Developers Globally, Available in Two Sizes; Check Details, Availability.

Tech Mahindra Project Indus LLM Launched in India

We're delighted to announce the launch of Project Indus Large Language Model. The #ProjectIndus will be implemented in collaboration with @DellTech & @Intel to deploy the project’s ‘GenAI in a box’ framework. More:https://t.co/KLzRx3iMxn#ScaleAtSpeed #Intel #DellTechPartner — Tech Mahindra (@tech_mahindra) June 28, 2024

