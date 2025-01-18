TikTok has issued a critical warning about its potential shutdown in the United States, citing a lack of clear assurances from the Biden administration and the Department of Justice. In an official statement released on social media, the platform, which boasts over 170 million users in the U.S., expressed frustration over the administration's failure to provide necessary clarity to its key service providers. The platform emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that unless the government delivers a definitive statement guaranteeing non-enforcement of any potential restrictions, TikTok will be forced to suspend operations by January 19. The warning follows ongoing scrutiny of TikTok by U.S. officials over concerns related to data security and its ties to China. TikTok Ban Upheld: US Supreme Court Upholds Law Banning TikTok Unless Chinese Company ByteDance Sells Platform by January 19.

TikTok Warns of Potential Shutdown

Statement on Possible Shutdown The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 18, 2025

