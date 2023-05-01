Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media continues to be in the news. Now, people have taken to Twitter to share that whenever they tweet, the location of tweet is showing as “From Earth”. Netizens are confused and are asking Musk “if not from earth, where else will they tweet from.” For those unaware, on the Twitter app, you can enable precise location to show your followers the location you are Tweeting from as part of your Tweet if you decide to geotag your Tweet.

Tweets From Earth

tweeted from EARTH? no. i thought it was common knowledge that i am from uranus… ? pic.twitter.com/x8HguSADkK — kat - kip day! (@popkalss) May 1, 2023

Will Twitter Work on Mars!

Wow! My tweets says “From Earth” #Twitter seems like it would work even on mars. Cool haan. — Moiz Abbas (@imoizabbas) May 1, 2023

