Vivo T4R 5G launch date is soon to be announced by Vivo for the Indian market. The upcoming Vivo T4R 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or MediaTek Dimensity 7400x processor. Further, the reports said that the device could have Mali-G615 MC2 R1P3, a mid-range mobile GPU. According to the official teaser dropped by Vivo on Flipkart, the smartphone would come with a quad-curve display. Vivo T4R 5G will be based on an operating system powered by Android 15. Various reports suggested that India's Vivo T4R 5G price could be set between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000. Vivo V60 Launch Tipped on August 19, 2025, Likely Be Rebranded Version of Vivo S30; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4R 5G Coming Soon With Quad-Curved Display

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)