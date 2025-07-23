Vivo V60 is expected to launch soon in India. The launch timeline and specifications of the upcoming smartphone from the Vivo V series are tipped. As per a tipster(@Gadgetsdata), the V60 could be launched around the second or third week of August. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and may feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could come with a triple rear camera setup, which will likely include a 50MP OIS main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope lens, along with a 50MP front camera. The Vivo V60 may include a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The Vivo V60 price in India is likely to be under INR 40,000. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Key Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on July 25, 2025, Coming in Budget Segment With 120Hz Display; Check Details.

Vivo V60 Price and Specifications (Expected)

