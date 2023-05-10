Recently, Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed that WhatsApp cannot be trusted after a user complained about the messaging app using a microphone in the background. Musk was replying to a user's tweet, which said "WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6 AM (and that's just a part of the timeline!) What's going on?" Now, WhatsApp has clarified the issue. It called out Twitter and blamed Android on Pixel phones. WhatsApp Cannot Be Trusted, Says Elon Musk in Response to User’s Complaint on Messaging App Using Microphone in the Background.

Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp. We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate. https://t.co/MnBi3qE6Gp — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 9, 2023

