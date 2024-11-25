WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, experienced a widespread outage today. Users were reportedly unable to connect to the WhatsApp web platform. The disruption affected personal and business accounts globally and many struggled to send messages via WhatsApp Web. The issue prompted users to turn to Elon Musk-owned platform X, to share their concerns and asked if others faced similar problems. Several users expressed their frustrations on X. Tonny Etern (@TonnyEtern) asked, "Am I the only one experiencing WhatsApp web problems, or is it down globally?" Similarly, Edmund Kagire (@kagire) tweeted, "WhatsApp web is down??" Others, like Mubabaddie (@BrianMutuma_) and RS (@Imperfectman79), inquired about issues on mobile and web platforms. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Introduces Voice Message Transcription; Know How This Feature Works.

User Inquires About WhatsApp Web Outage

Am I the only one experiencing Whatsapp web problems or is it down globally? — Tonny Etern (@TonnyEtern) November 25, 2024

WhatsApp Down on iPhone?

Is WhatsApp down on iPhone? — RS (@Imperfectman79) November 25, 2024

WhatsApp Web Down?

is whatsapp via web down? — Mubabaddie. ⁶𓅓 (@BrianMutuma_) November 25, 2024

User Inquires About WhatsApp Web Down

WhatsApp web is down ?? — Edmund Kagire (@kagire) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)