Elon Musk's social media platform X is working on a new 'bookmark search' feature that allows users to torch their saved bookmarks. The X bookmark search feature will be rolled out for the iOS platform next week and likely for other platforms in the coming days. This new feature will help users find their bookmarks from their saved ones and easily access the necessary information. Elon Musk's X aims to be an everything app allowing the users to live-stream, post videos, write long-form articles, search and apply for jobs and do much more without relying on other platforms.

X Bookmark Search Feature To Roll Out on iOS Next Week

NEWS: Bookmarks search coming to iOS next week! pic.twitter.com/2h9qfN9Kjw — X Daily News (@xDaily) June 27, 2024

