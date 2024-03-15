Elon Musk's X platform has gone through major changes and introduced new features. Previously, Twitter was a microblogging platform that allowed only 160-character Tweets but now supports long-form articles. X has announced that it will allow its users to rewind the live streams on the web. Elon Musk-owned X is also testing to improve the visibility of pinned posts. These two new features will allow users to get more reach and ease of use of the platform. Apple Acquires Canada-Based DarwinAI for Undisclosed Amount, Company To Compete With Microsoft and Google: Reports.

X Testing To Improve Visibility of Pinned Chats:

NEWS: X is Testing improving visibility of pinned posts. https://t.co/61GsDYUR0j — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 14, 2024

X To Allow Users To Rewind Live Streams:

NEWS: X will soon let you rewind live streams on the web! https://t.co/P17q5UGIE5 pic.twitter.com/iNxUjLAeCh — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 14, 2024

