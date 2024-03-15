Mumbai, March 15: Apple is rumoured to showcase its generative AI solutions along with the new iPhone and Mac at the WWDC 2024 event. On February 2, 2024, Apple launched its mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro and focused on its sale. Now, the company is reportedly focused on bringing artificial intelligence to its upcoming devices and competes with tech giants like Microsoft, Google and OpenAI. According to the reports, the company has acquired DarwinAI, a Canada-based AI company.

According to reports, Apple has acquired AI startups to compete with existing companies like Microsoft and Google, which have dominated the market. The company will reportedly add dozens of staffers to its AI division. As per the reports, the tech giant acquired DarwinAI to focus on Device AI.

The reports said Apple had been slower in adopting AI than other companies. A few weeks ago, there were reports about the Apple car project being cancelled, which started in 2020. Looking at the developments going on with Apple, it has been slow in rolling out its genAI solutions for its customers that can reportedly generate human-like responses.

The reports said Apple and DarwinAI did not immediately respond to Reuters or reveal the deal value. According to the reports, Alexander Wong joined Apple as a director in its AI group as part of this deal. The reports said that he helped build DarwinAI's business and served as an AI researcher at the University of Waterloo.

The report said that DarwinAI developed AI technology for visually inspecting components during manufacturing. As per the reports, it serves customers in other industries. Apple's acquisition of DarwinAI is expected to speed up the adoption of artificial intelligence of the tech giant. Apple may soon announce its plans and timeline about launching AI solutions to its devices.

