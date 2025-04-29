Elon Musk's xAI announced that it was hiring AI engineers. As a part of the role, the candidate will be a "mission-critical crew member" who will get the opportunity to work side-by-side with customers in all the diverse domains such as finance, legal, aerospace, healthcare and others. The xAI AI engineer will have to solve the toughest challenges with artificial intelligence by working on end-to-end projects and executing across research and products. ChatGPT Shopping Announced: OpenAI Rolls Out Experimental Shopping Feature to Plus, Pro and Free Logged-In Users.

Elon Musk's xAI Company Looking for AI Engineers

We are looking for bold, hands-on engineers to join us as AI Engineers on the Enterprise team at @xai. You’ll be a mission-critical crew member, working side-by-side with customers across diverse domains (healthcare, aerospace, finance, legal and more) to solve their toughest… — Belce Doğru (@belce_dogru) April 28, 2025

