According to reports, all flights across United States have been grounded due to a computer outage reported by the Federal Aviation Administration. The development comes after the Federal Aviation Administration reported a failure in the computer system. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it is experiencing an outage which has led to an impact on the update of NOTAMS due to which all flights are unable to be released at this time. FAA Outage: Flights Across US Grounded Due to Federal Aviation Administration Computer System Failure.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: All flights in US grounded due to FAA reporting computer outage — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 11, 2023

Check FAA’s Official Statement:

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

