A screengrab of the video shows the moment a boat carrying illegal immigrants gets flipped over by a wave in San Diego, California. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)

In an unfortunate incident in the United States, a boat carrying illegal immigrants capsized in San Diego, California. A drone footage of the incident showing the exact moment the boat flipped over in the water in San Diego, California, by a wave has also surfaced online. It is reported that the incident took place at Ocean Beach. Lifeguards said that 20 to 30 people were dispersed into the water as they made multiple rescues, including two people who were trapped inside. Besides lifeguards, surfers also jumped into the water and helped in the rescue. Local officials have warned that a body may wash up on shore. US President Donald Trump Visits California Amid Wildfires, Mulls Abolishing FEMA (Watch Video).

Boat Capsizes in California

JUST IN: Drone captures the moment a boat carrying illegal immigrants gets flipped over by a wave in San Diego, California. Local officials are now warning that a body may wash up on shore. The incident happened in Ocean Beach when the suspected smuggling boat was trying to… pic.twitter.com/MhHHs84SVz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2025

