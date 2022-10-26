The Princess of Wales recently took to Instagram to support Indian-origin British Sikh Army officer Preet Chandi, who is planning to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported. As per reports, Captain Preet Chandi will be going for a record-breaking 1,100 miles trek across Antarctica -- solo and unaided! She has also made history by trekking to the South Pole. This year, Captain Chandi, who also known as "Polar Preet", became the first woman of colour to complete a solo and unsupported 700-mile trip to the South Pole in just 40 days, five days ahead of her finishing schedule. British Sikh Army Officer Preet Chandi Aka ‘Polar Preet’ To Trek 1,100 Miles Across Antarctica.

Princess of Wales Supports Captain Preet Chandi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)