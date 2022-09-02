Cristina Fernandez De Kirchner, Argentina's Vice President was almost assassinated while she was greeting her supporters on her way home. In the video, a man suddenly emerged from the crowd and pulled the trigger at point-blank range, which didn't work, and Kirchner managed to avoid a near-death assassination attempt. As per reports, the man accused of being a would-be assassin has been identified as a 35-year-old Brazilian and has been detained by the Police.

Watch videos:

Condenamos el cobarde intento de magnicidio en contra de nuestra hermana @CFKArgentina. Toda nuestra solidaridad a la vicepresidenta. La Patria Grande está contigo hermana. La derecha criminal y servil al imperialismo no pasará. El pueblo libre y digno de #Argentina la derrotará. pic.twitter.com/oKQe5oI2BZ — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) September 2, 2022

#Argentina: A close-up vídeo of the assassination attempt against Cristina Kirchner. The gun was waved within inches of her face. The would be assassin has been identified as Fernando Andrés Sabag, a 35 year old Brazilian. pic.twitter.com/4LEvUJc0Sn — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) September 2, 2022

#Argentina: the EXACT moment when a gunman pulled a pistol on and nearly shot Cristina Kirchner in the face. With the atmosphere of non-stop media attacks and Lawfare against the vice-president, it seems that violence is fast becoming the preferred choice of the opposition. pic.twitter.com/jl3Jz1FBuD — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) September 2, 2022

