Passengers aboard Carnival’s Crown Princess experienced a terrifying moment when the ship tilted heavily to one side during a course change near Milford Sound, New Zealand. The incident, caused by strong winds, resulted in 16 minor injuries, including three crew members. The sudden tilt led to water spilling from pools, flooding the buffet area, while plates, cups, and retail items crashed to the floor. One passenger described the moment as “chaos,” recalling how she had to roll out of bed due to the extreme lean. Carnival confirmed the ship stabilised quickly, with no structural damage or safety risks. Crew members responded immediately, cleaning the flooded dining area and ensuring passenger safety. Despite the scare, the 14-day voyage from Sydney to New Zealand continued as scheduled. World's Largest Cruise Ship Photos: From Length, Company to Size Comparison With Titanic, Know All About Icon of the Seas, The Luxury Cruise Ship.

Crown Princess Cruise Ship Tilts in Rough Waters

Cruise Ship The Crown Princess "tilts" after being hit by strong winds Milford Sound New Zealand pic.twitter.com/q5UWOE6Zhk — Paul Harvey Predicts 🇳🇿NZ (@HicksKiwi) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)