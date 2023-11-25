Derek Chauvin, a former police officer of Minneapolis, in the US' Minnesota, was attacked at a federal prison in Arizona where he is spending his sentence in the George Floyd murder case. According to reports, Derek Chauvin was seriously injured after being stabbed by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, on November 24. He was reportedly rushed to a hospital for treatment. Chauvin has been convicted of murdering George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, Chauvin pressed his knee on the African-American man's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd's death sparked massive demonstrations across America against police brutality and systemic racism. Minnesota City in US Left Without Police Force as Chief and Officers Resign Over 'Low Salary'.

Derek Chauvin Attacked in US Prison

BREAKING: Former police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd, seriously injured in knife attack in prison - AP — BNO News (@BNONews) November 25, 2023

Murderer of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, shanked in federal prison. In serious condition. pic.twitter.com/lzc6KDSWsv — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) November 25, 2023

