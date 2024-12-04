A video going viral on social media shows Donald Trump's robot dog "Spot" protecting as a group of children play at Mar-a-Lago kin Florida. According to reports, the robot dog has been patrolling for weeks and joined the security team of Donald Trump's after the election to add another level of protection for the US President-elect. Notably, the robot dog was made by Boston Dynamics and is equipped with "surveillance technology." The robot dog "Spot" is about two feet tall, four feet long and can move about five feet per second. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Donald Trump Issues Ultimatum to Hamas To Release Gaza Hostages Before He Takes Charge as US President.

Donald Trump Has A Robot Dog Named Spot

NEW: Donald Trump's robot dog protects while a group of children play at Mar-a-Lago. The dog has been patrolling for weeks and joined the team after the election to add another level of protection for Trump. The dog was made by Boston Dynamics and is equipped with… pic.twitter.com/k6yzVmSuQf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2024

