In a major step towards self-sufficiency in semiconductor, China is working on a more than USD 143 billion support package for its chip manufacturing industry. China has taken the step to tackle U.S., that aims to slowdown the technological growth in China. China aims to boost its chip manufacturing industry by infusing one trillion Yuan in the semiconductor industry. China’s Semiconductor Output Shrinks to 2020 Level As COVID-19 Lockdowns Disrupt Production.

China Working on More Than USD 143 Billion Support Package for Semiconductor Industry

Exclusive: China is working on a more than $143 billion support package for its semiconductor industry, in a major step towards self-sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances https://t.co/aUs2XchRjz — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2022

