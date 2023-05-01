United States regulators said on Monday that First Republic Bank has been seized and a deal agreed to sell the bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in what is the second largest bank failure in US history. The development comes less than two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed amid a deposit flight from U.S. lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilise markets. Silicon Valley Bank Sold to First Citizens Bank For US Dollar 500 Million.

First Republic Bank Closed

BREAKING: First Republic Bank closed by regulators, 2nd largest bank failure in U.S. history — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) May 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)