In a historic first in over 60 years, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government was ousted by the National Assembly after just three months. The no-confidence motion, initiated by the hard left and supported by Marine Le Pen’s far-right, gained 331 votes in the 577-member chamber. This political upheaval follows a hung parliament from snap summer elections, leaving President Emmanuel Macron scrambling to appoint a new prime minister with no fresh elections allowed for a year. The crisis erupted over an austerity budget dispute, with Barnier bypassing a vote on a social security bill. Macron, returning from Saudi Arabia, criticised the far-right’s involvement, calling it “unbearable cynicism.” France faces deepening political instability with two years of Macron’s term remaining. Michel Barnier Appointed As New French PM: President Emmanuel Macron Names EU Former Brexit Negotiator As France’s New Prime Minister.

French PM Michel Barnier Ousted in Historic No-Confidence Vote

BREAKING: France's government falls after no-confidence vote in parliament — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)