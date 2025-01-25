Hamas has released four female Israeli soldiers as part of a ceasefire agreement, transferring them to Red Cross officials in Gaza City’s Palestine Square. In return, Israel is set to free 200 Palestinians from its jails. The exchange occurred on Saturday amidst a gathering of masked Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, alongside a large crowd of Palestinians. The released soldiers—Karina Riev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—were dressed in Israeli military uniforms and waved to the crowd as they were handed over. This marked the second phase of the prisoner exchange under the ceasefire terms aimed at de-escalating tensions. Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Israel Receives Names of 4 Female Soldiers in Hamas Captivity To Be Returned Today.

Gaza Ceasefire Deal

BREAKING: Four Israeli hostages have been handed over to the Israeli military — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 25, 2025

Hamas are psychopaths. Our returning hostages are heroines. pic.twitter.com/SmADrl7CZL — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 25, 2025

