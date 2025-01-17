Georgia State Senator Colton Moore was arrested on Thursday after a confrontation while attempting to enter the State House chamber during a joint session. Moore had been barred from the chamber last year following his controversial remarks, in which he called the late former Speaker David Ralston “one of the most corrupt Georgia leaders.” This criticism arose after the state Senate decided to name a university building after Ralston. On Wednesday, Moore challenged the ban, calling it unconstitutional in a letter to House Speaker Jon Burns and vowing to “never back down.” On Thursday, he tried to force entry into the chamber but was blocked by a doorman. Video footage captured a scuffle that led to Moore being pushed to the ground and arrested by state troopers. ‘Drug-Addicted’ Rats Invade Houston Police Evidence Room, Eat Marijuana: Report.

Colton Moore Arrested For Trying to Forcefully Enter House Chamber

Colton Moore, a loyal, hardworking, pro-Trump Georgia State Senator, was handcuffed and arrested by the House Speaker after attempting to attend the State of the State session to fulfill his duties. Previously suspended from the GOP caucus for helping lead the charge to end the… pic.twitter.com/oiyydOhGpS — Bruce LeVell (@Bruce_LeVell) January 16, 2025

