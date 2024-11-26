A horrifying incident unfolded in Guatemala City when a car fell into a crowded mall, killing a kiosk worker. The accident took place at the Miaflores Shopping Mall on November 17. According to reports, a visitor lost control of his car on one of the upper levels of the Miaflores Shopping Mall's parking lot. The vehicle then crashed through roof, fell several floors and landed in the middle of the shopping area. A 22-year-old man working at a kiosk died in the crash. The driver was provided necessary medical assistance and later arrested. Multiple videos from the scene showed a totaled car on its side lying near an escalator and a large Christmas tree. One of the CCTV cameras at the mall captured the exact moments of the car falling through roof inside the shopping centre. Arizona Car Crash Video: ‘Drunk Driver’ Ploughs Ford Mustang Into Couple’s Living Room in Phoenix As They Get Ready To Eat Dinner, Terrifying Clip Surfaces.

Car Crashes Through Roof Inside Miaflores Shopping Mall in Guatemala

A lucky bystander has recounted his near miss at a mall in Guatemala City, when a car plummeted several stories from a parking area and crash landed near him, killing one person. pic.twitter.com/YPUqVCGot9 — Storyful (@Storyful) November 21, 2024

“Shopping” Porque un auto cayó desde el cuarto piso de un shopping en Guatemala: un empleado murió aplastado, y el conductor resultó ileso. pic.twitter.com/weEoTWqCzX — Tendencias en Argentina (@porqueTTarg) November 19, 2024

