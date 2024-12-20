Russian President Vladimir Putin recently haled his friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing Russia during his annual news conference on December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on a variety of key issues such as the country’s economic performance, foreign relations, India, China and BRICS. "I have warm relations with PM Modi. I have a lot of friends in Asia - amongst them, India and China," Vladimir Putin said as he hailed his friendship with India's PM Narendra Modi. The Russian President also highlighted India's role in BRICS and echoed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks saying, "India & External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it best: 'BRICS isn’t anti-Western. It’s just not Western." Vladimir Putin Once Again Hails Strength of India’s Growing Economy Under PM Narendra Modi.

Putin Hails Friendship With PM Modi

