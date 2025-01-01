A major firework-related incident has occurred in the Salt Lake area of Hawaii's Honolulu. Police officials said that the incident was a fireworks-related incident with multiple casualties. "HPD, HFD, and EMS are on the scene providing care and security. Please avoid the area," police said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, at least two people died, and 22 people were injured in the firework-related incident. It is reported that the incident occurred on Keaka Drive. Smoke in Cockpit Prompts Hawaiian Flight’s Return to Seattle.

Major Incident Reported in Salt Lake Area of Honolulu

Fireworks Explosion in Honolulu

