A 57-year-old Indian National identified as Sanjay Kaushik was indicted on November 20 in the District of Oregon for illegally conspiring to export dual-use aviation components to Russia. As per a report by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the charges stem from his involvement in a scheme to unlawfully procure and attempt to ship aerospace technology, including a navigation system, from Oregon to Russia via India, violating the Export Control Reform Act. Kaushik is accused of falsifying export documents and making deceptive claims about the goods' final destination. Arrested in Miami on October 17, he now faces up to 20 years in prison and substantial fines if convicted. Indian National Awaiting Deportation Over Illegal Entry in US Dies in Atlanta Hospital.

US Indicts Indian National for Illegal Exports to Russia

On Nov. 20 in the District of Oregon, Sanjay Kaushik, 57, of India, was indicted for conspiring to export controlled aviation components with dual civilian and military applications to end users in Russia, in violation of the Export Control Reform Act. Kaushik is also charged… pic.twitter.com/6ncZDm69VT — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

