An angry mob entered the Maldives national football stadium on Tuesday morning and disrupted the International Yoga Day celebrations which were being held by the Maldives government in association with the Indian Cultural Center. Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has ordered an enquiry into the incident. Maldives police in a tweet said that the officials are treating this issue with utmost concern.

Watch Video:

#Maldives protesters disrupt International Yoga Day celebrations in Male, saying yoga is not-Islamic. Reports of assault and vandalism. Diplomats and top government officials were attending. pic.twitter.com/5trHf1Jb8J — Koustuv 🇮🇳 🧭 (@srdmk01) June 21, 2022

Check Statement of Maldives Police on the incident:

