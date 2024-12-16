Israel launched a massive airstrike on northwestern Syria near Tartus on Sunday, reportedly targeting a weapons depot, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The attack caused a devastating explosion, producing a mushroom cloud visible for miles and registering on the Richter scale. SOHR described the wave of strikes as Israel’s largest assault on Syria’s coastal region since it began targeting the country in 2012. The attacks come amidst ongoing regional tensions following the collapse of the Assad regime. Israel has not commented on the strike, but it has previously targeted weapons transfers and depots linked to Iran-backed groups in Syria. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms ‘Very Friendly’ Call With Donald Trump About Need for Victory Against Iran.

Israel’s ‘Earthquake Bomb’ Hits Syria

The Target of tonight’s Israeli Strikes near the City of Tartus in Western Syria is reported to have been the Base of the 23rd Air Defense Brigade as well as Surface-to-Surface Missile Warehouses, which is likely what caused several of the Large Explosions. pic.twitter.com/gFUbu7aRZg — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 16, 2024

Impact Felt on Richter Scale

Thank you, @CeciliaSykala . The #explosion of the ammunition depot at #Tartus , Syria was detected at Iznik, Türkiye magnetometer station 820 km away. Signal took 12 minutes to travel in the lower ionosphere. That's about twice as fast as earthquake signals travel. https://t.co/rs2nH1wtwL pic.twitter.com/3u4KYbD57f — Richard Cordaro (@rrichcord) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)