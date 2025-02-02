In a dramatic incident in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, a massive sinkhole suddenly opened up and swallowed a truck at an intersection near Tokyo, sparking a large-scale rescue operation. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media, which shows the exact moment when the truck was swallowed by the sinkhole. Authorities are racing against time to locate the truck's driver, a 74-year-old man, who has been missing since the vehicle was engulfed last Tuesday, January 28. Despite efforts to extract the truck using cranes and drones, the pit, which has now expanded to 40 meters wide, continues to grow. The cause of the collapse is believed to be corroded sewer pipes, with wastewater further weakening the ground beneath. Local authorities have evacuated hundreds of residents and warned millions about the risks of continued wastewater use. Earthquake in Japan: Tsunami Alert Lifted After Magnitude 6.7 Quake Rattles Southwestern Japan.

Truck Driver Missing as Massive Sinkhole Opens Near Tokyo

This is the moment the sinkhole opened up. Just terrifying. Sadly they have been unable to find the man who was driving the truck. https://t.co/nCvDRrnTuc pic.twitter.com/s7oDwjIyOy — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 2, 2025

Rescue Mission Intensifies After Sinkhole Swallows Truck Near Tokyo

Tim penyelamat di Jepang Mencoba Menjangkau Sopir yang Terjebak di Sinkhole selama berhari-hari. Petugas darurat telah terhambat oleh tanah yang tidak stabil sejak Selasa, ketika sebuah truk dan sopirnya ditelan utara Tokyo. Hati hati sudah ya Kami diperlihatkan sebuah kota pic.twitter.com/tXxllFd7ty — memeng 2 (@DambaanA) January 31, 2025

