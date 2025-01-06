Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will likely announce his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party this week. The report suggests PM Trudeau may step down today, January 6, before a key national caucus meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 8. The timing of his departure remains uncertain, with speculation on whether he will leave immediately or remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen. Trudeau, who took over the leadership in 2013, helped revitalise the party after it was reduced to third place in the House of Commons. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Likely To Reshuffle Cabinet Amid Growing Calls for Resignation.

PM Justin Trudeau Likely to Step Down as Liberal Leader

🚨🇨🇦BREAKING: TRUDEAU EXPECTED TO RESIGN AS LIBERAL LEADER Justin Trudeau, Canada’s poster boy for politics and selfies, is reportedly set to call it quits as Liberal Party leader, per The Globe and Mail. Sources say he might step down before a big caucus meeting on Wednesday,… pic.twitter.com/ecLzEPAVPC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 6, 2025

