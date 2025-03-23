A fireworks explosion critically injured a man and displaced more than two dozen families in Los Angeles' Pacoima in the US. The blast, which occurred around 9 am on March 21, on the 13500 block of Remington Street, is believed to have been caused by the illegal manufacturing of fireworks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The explosion destroyed part of a home and left residents shaken. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. "Evacuate the area now between Laurel Canyon Blvd, Terra Bella St, 5 Freeway and Pierce St. Hazardous incident in the area. Shelter- Ritchie Valens Rec Center, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima," LAPD said. EPCOT Fire: Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida’s Bay Lake, Videos Surface.

Los Angeles Blast Video

  Man Injured After Illegal Fireworks Cause Explosion in Pacoima 

LAPD Responds

