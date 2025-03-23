Man Injured After Illegal Fireworks Cause Explosion in Pacoima
60 homes in #Pacoima were evacuated ahead of the controlled burn of a home conducted by @LAPDHQ, @LAFD and @LosAngelesATF. The home was damaged yesterday during an explosion believed to be caused by fireworks being made inside. @elianamoreno was overhead for the whole thing! pic.twitter.com/mdec0UVh2w
— Bill Feather (@BFeatherNBC) March 22, 2025
LAPD Responds
LAPD: Evacuate the area now between Laurel Canyon Blvd, Terra Bella St, 5 Freeway and Pierce St. Hazardous incident in the area. Shelter- Ritchie Valens Rec Center, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima
— LA City Emergency Alerts (@NotifyLA) March 22, 2025
