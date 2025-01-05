Jennifer Sheffield, 30, and her estranged husband, Brandon Sheffield, 40, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on December 28 in Brandon, Mississippi. Police discovered their bodies during a welfare check after family members reported signs of foul play at their Toulon Street home. Authorities believe Brandon fatally shot Jennifer before turning the gun on himself. The cor, Says ‘She Was Very Supportive’ (Watch Video)
Mississippi Shocker: Ex-Husband Kills Wife Days After She Calls Him ‘Incredible’ in TikTok Video, Later Shoots Himself Dead (Watch Video)
Jennifer Sheffield, 30, and her estranged husband, Brandon Sheffield, 40, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on December 28 in Brandon, Mississippi. Police discovered their bodies during a welfare check after family members reported signs of foul play at their Toulon Street home.
Jennifer Sheffield, 30, and her estranged husband, Brandon Sheffield, 40, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on December 28 in Brandon, Mississippi. Police discovered their bodies during a welfare check after family members reported signs of foul play at their Toulon Street home. Authorities believe Brandon fatally shot Jennifer before turning the gun on himself. The cor, Says ‘She Was Very Supportive’ (Watch Video)