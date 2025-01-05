Mississippi Shocker: Ex-Husband Kills Wife Days After She Calls Him ‘Incredible’ in TikTok Video, Later Shoots Himself Dead (Watch Video)

Jennifer Sheffield, 30, and her estranged husband, Brandon Sheffield, 40, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on December 28 in Brandon, Mississippi. Police discovered their bodies during a welfare check after family members reported signs of foul play at their Toulon Street home.

    Jennifer Sheffield, 30, and her estranged husband, Brandon Sheffield, 40, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on December 28 in Brandon, Mississippi. Police discovered their bodies during a welfare check after family members reported signs of foul play at their Toulon Street home. Authorities believe Brandon fatally shot Jennifer before turning the gun on himself. The couple was in the process of a divorce and were reportedly co-parenting their daughter. No details about the child's wellbeing have been released. Jennifer, remembered as a loving mother to daughters Gracie and Kylie, had recently described Brandon as "incredible" in a TikTok video, emphasising their amicable separation. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the daughters, with a goal of USD 15,000. US Shocker: Pizza Delivery Woman Stabs Pregnant Customer, Steals Possessions After Dispute Over Bad Tip in Florida; Arrested (Watch Video).

