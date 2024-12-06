Muhammad has become the most popular boys’ name in England and Wales for 2023, overtaking Noah, which had over 4,600 registrations, according to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS). Variations of the name, including Mohammed and Mohammad, also ranked in the top 100. Muhammad has been in the top 10 boys’ names since 2016. For girls, Olivia remained the favorite, followed by Amelia and Isla, which have consistently held the top three spots since 2022. The rankings reflect cultural and naming trends, with the ONS noting the growing diversity in baby name choices across England and Wales. ‘Young Relatives Are Not Sex Toys’: Man, Who Was Addicted To Porn as Young Boy, Jailed for Raping Teenage Cousin Sister in Ireland's Cork.

Most Popular Name in UK

