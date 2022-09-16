Pope Francis will not attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week, instead sending his de-facto foreign minister, the Vatican said Friday. "The Most Reverend Paul Gallagher, secretary for relations with states and international organisations, will represent Pope Francis at the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Vatican said in a statement.

