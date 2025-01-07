The Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the United Kingdom has reportedly declared a "critical incident" over a spike in people with flu and respiratory illnesses. The development came after there was a sudden spike in people with flu and respiratory illnesses going to the emergency departments. According to a report on BBC, patients at the accident and emergency unit of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital are facing waiting times of up to 50 hours. Notably, the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has urged people to only go to the A&E unit in a genuine medical emergency. The Liverpool hospital also said that it was "extremely busy" amid a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory conditions.

Patients Face Waits of up to 50 Hours at Royal Liverpool University Hospital

JUST IN - Royal Liverpool University Hospital declares "critical incident" over spike in people with flu and respiratory illnesses going to emergency departments — Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 7, 2025

