Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the US, UK, and Canadian ambassadors to protest against what it said was their "interference in Russia's internal affairs", the Interfax news agency reported, citing a ministry statement. Kremlin Says Russia's Confrontation With West Would Likely Last 'A Long Time' As Ukraine War Enters Its Second Year.

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US, UK and Canada Diplomats:

BREAKING: Russia's foreign ministry summons the ambassadors of the US, UK and Canada — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)