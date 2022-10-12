Saudi Arabia authorities on Wednesday announced that Mahram or male guardian is no longer mandatory for women to perform Hajj. Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that women from any part of the world is no longer required to be accompanied by male blood relative to come to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah. The minister further said that "there is no limit to the number of Umrah visas from any part of the world." Regarding the pilgrims from Egypt, he said that "all previously health restrictions enforced on Egyptian Pilgrims have been lifted." There is no limit to the number of Umrah visas from any part of the world, said Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. Also Read | Umrah 2022 New Rules: Saudi Arabia Allows All Types Of Visas, No Requirement Of Mahram for Woman.

Women Can Now Perform Hajj and Umrah Without Mahram

Minister of Hajj and Umrah: “A woman can come to the Kingdom to perform Umrah without a mahram.” — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)