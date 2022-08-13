The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Saturday, August 13 announced new guidelines for Umrah 2022. The government of Saudi Arabia removed age restrictions for the children to perform Umrah. Only you need to follow some guidelines:

1. For Your Children Over 5 Years Old:

If you would like to take them with you, please ensure that you issue the proper permit via Eatmarna App.

2. For Your Children Under 5 Years Old:

You can take them with you without issuing a permit for them.

Check Details Here:

Umrah pilgrims are allowed to bring their children 🕋#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You pic.twitter.com/nCf9r8t5zM — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) August 13, 2022

Those who obtained tourist visas and commercial visas will now be allowed to perform the Umrah 2022 during their stay in KSA. No more vaccination or a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test certificate is required for pilgrims. No requirement for mahram for women. Pilgrims from every part of the world can visit the kingdom to perform Umrah, there are no restrictions on the number per visit.

Check Tweet:

Updated Umrah Requirements as of 15 Muharram 1444: - No Age Restrictions - Open to all Countries, to all types of Visa Holders - No Vaccine Requirements or PCR Tests - No requirement of Mahram for Women - No restrictions on number of Umrahs per visit pic.twitter.com/ZsO0eJOTpE — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)