In a fresh case of repression of Twitter users in the country, a 34-year-old woman in Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for using Twitter. The woman named Salma Al-Shehab, studying in Leeds University, was charged for following and allegedly retweeting tweets from dissidents and activists. Salma Al-Shehab returned to Saudi Arabia for holidays and was sentenced to three years in prison which was later increased to 34 years by special terrorist court.

Heartbreaking and enraging. Please read our latest on the Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter https://t.co/FYmRUJX9qG — Stephanie Kirchgaessner (@skirchy) August 16, 2022

