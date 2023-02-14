The local police in Michigan, United States has asked people to take shelter in place after an unidentified shooter started firing shots near Michigan State University. Police said that the shooter has not been arrested as yet. Reports suggest that there are multiple victims in the shooting that took place near Michigan State University. Michigan Shooting: Multiple Shots Fired by Unidentified Shooter Near Michigan State University in US, Reports of Multiple Victims.

Shooting Near Michigan State University

Shooter at Michigan State University is NOT in custody, people told to shelter in place https://t.co/fXJA9Ngdnn pic.twitter.com/R1ZUVF4LIv — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)