Following the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, another Hindu priest was allegedly detained in Chattogram on Saturday, November 30, ISKCON said. The priest, identified as Shyam Das Prabhu, reportedly went to visit Chinmoy Das in jail. Radharaman Das, the Vice-President and spokesperson of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata, shared a photograph of the young priest, claiming that he had been arrested in connection with the visit. "Does he look like a terrorist? #FreeISKCONMonks Bangladesh. The arrest of innocent #ISKCON brahmacharis are deeply shocking & disturbing (sic)," Das said in an X post. Hindu Temple Vandalised in Bangladesh: 3 Temples Vandalised by Slogan-Shouting Mob in Chattogram.

Shyam Das Prabhu Arrested in Bangladesh

Does he look like a terrorist?#FreeISKCONMonks Bangladesh. The arrest of innocent #ISKCON brahmacharis are deeply shocking & disturbing. pic.twitter.com/VG6u7jlnXB — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) November 30, 2024

