A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 flight from Bangkok to South Korea crashed during landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday, leaving 179 passengers feared dead. The aircraft, carrying 181 people, crashed on approach, with only two survivors pulled from the wreckage. Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims’ families and offering support to Jeju Air. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew,” the company stated. While the 737-800 model is known for its strong safety record, Boeing has faced scrutiny for past safety lapses, including two fatal 737 Max crashes. Investigations into the cause of the Muan crash are underway. South Korea Plane Crash: 179 Dead, 2 Rescued As Jeju Air Flight Carrying 181 People Bursts Into Flames After Skidding off Runway at Muan International Airport (See Pics and Videos).

South Korea Plane Crash: Boeing Expresses Condolences as 179 Feared Dead

