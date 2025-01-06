A stray dog became an unexpected symbol of unity after becoming the first to cross the Hungary-Romania border as the countries celebrated Romania’s entry into the Schengen zone. A viral video shows the dog walking from Hungary to Romania, greeted by cheers and applause from border officials marking the historic milestone. Romania and Bulgaria’s inclusion in Schengen removes border checks, allowing passport-free travel across member nations. Citizens from these countries can now travel seamlessly within the Schengen area. The moment captured the spirit of European integration and quickly won hearts online, with many calling it a fitting celebration of openness and connectivity. Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco Again Avoids Hand-Kissing Ritual, New Video Shows Him Dodging Being Kissed on the Hand in Public.

Stray Dog Becomes First to Cross Hungary-Romania Border

A stray dog is the first to cross the Romanian-Hungarian border after Romania's official entry into the Schengen Area, December 2024. pic.twitter.com/1Rj1BvWtUx — Future Adam Curtis B-Roll (@adamcurtisbroll) January 3, 2025

🇷🇴🇭🇺 STRAY DOG MAKES HISTORY AT ROMANIA-HUNGARY BORDER A stray dog accidentally became the first to cross the Romania-Hungary border after Romania joined the EU’s Schengen area on Jan 1. The pup perfectly timed its entrance, trotting through just as the checkpoint barrier… pic.twitter.com/oz6HxWgmju — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 5, 2025

