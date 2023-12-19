A portion of a house in US crumbled like a deck of cards after a tree collapsed on it causing extensive damage to the property. In a video shared by UNILAD on Instagram captured the moment when the tree collapsed onto the house. The CCTV installed in the house showed a woman jumping out of her bed as soon as she heard the loud noise outside. Later, she goes on to document the aftermath of the incident, revealing the extensive devastation caused by the toppled tree. As the woman steps out of the house to assess the damage, she is shocked to find her car parked in the driveway in damaged condition. Subsequently, she waves at a neighbour and enquires if the person is okay. The video underscores the severity of destruction that can be caused by natural disaster. US: Honor Guard Collapses as Justice Sandra Day O’Connor Lies in Repose at Supreme Court, Security Personnel Rush to Rescue (Watch Video).

Uprooted Tree Collapses on House in US:

