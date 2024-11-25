President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning to sign an executive order on January 20 to remove transgender individuals from the US military. As per reports, the move would result in the medical discharge of approximately 15,000 active transgender service members, declaring them unfit for service. This ban would also prevent new transgender recruits from joining the armed forces. Trump's action comes after President Biden reversed his predecessor’s 2019 policy, which had barred trans individuals from military service. The president-elect's executive order is one of several sweeping actions he plans to take upon his return to the White House. Donald Trump Administration: US President-Elect Trump Chooses Former George Soros Money Manager Scott Bessent To Be Treasury Secretary.

Donald Trump to Remove Transgender Troops from US Military

BREAKING: Trump planning executive order to remove transgender individuals from US military — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 24, 2024

