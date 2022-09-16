Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Russia also wants the Ukraine war to end as soon as possible. Putin's remarks came during a bilateral discussion with PM Narendra Modi at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. "I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," Putin told PM Modi.

Check Tweet:

