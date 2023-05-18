Young people are dying at an alarming rate in the United States. The death rates for people in the age group of 1-19 years in the US has increased to the highest level in 15 years. There has been a significant rise in death rates among young people since 2020. According to a report by WION, an analysis of federal death rates found that the overall mortality ate for ages 1-19 rose by 20 percent in just three years. However, the coronavirus pandemic has not caused this uptick, the report said. Social disruption caused by lockdowns contributed to the increased death rates among young people in the US. COVID-19 Dropped To 4th Leading Cause of Death in US in 2022, Heart Disease and Cancer Were Among Top 3 Causes.

Young People Dying at Alarming Date in US:

